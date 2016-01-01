The impact of bike share on life in Chicagoland is tremendous. While biking benefits our riders themselves, the benefits extend far beyond just our riders.



We’ve changed the way residents and visitors get around the city, and we’ve reduced both gasoline consumption as well as our carbon footprint.



And, with the generous sponsorship of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, we’ve improved bike infrastructure and resources throughout Chicago. Over 2,000 Chicagoans have signed up for the Divvy for Everyone program resulting in increased access to bike share for all Chicagoans.



Thanks in part to your support of bike share, this year Chicago was named the number one city for biking in the US by Bicycling Magazine.

The Impact of 10 Million Trips

