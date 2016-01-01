2016 has been a big year for bike share in Chicagoland! We celebrated our third birthday in June, added over 100 stations, and expanded to two suburbs (hello, Evanston and Oak Park!). And now, with your help, we’re about to hit a whopping 10 million trips taken since we launched.
The impact of bike share on life in Chicagoland is tremendous. While biking benefits our riders themselves, the benefits extend far beyond just our riders.
We’ve changed the way residents and visitors get around the city, and we’ve reduced both gasoline consumption as well as our carbon footprint.
And, with the generous sponsorship of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, we’ve improved bike infrastructure and resources throughout Chicago. Over 2,000 Chicagoans have signed up for the Divvy for Everyone program resulting in increased access to bike share for all Chicagoans.
Thanks in part to your support of bike share, this year Chicago was named the number one city for biking in the US by Bicycling Magazine.
Want to join in on the fun and contribute to the next 10 million trips? Join now at DivvyBikes.com/signup, and you’ll be set to ride through next December.
Already a member? Get your colleagues and coworkers involved through our Corporate and Community Membership Program.